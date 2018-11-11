Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (TSM) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturer Co is the world’s largest dedicated integrated circuit foundry. As a foundry, the Company manufactures ICs for its customers based on their proprietary IC designs using its advanced production processes. TSMC’s goal is to establish itself as one of the world’s leading semiconductor companies by building upon the strengths that have made it the leading IC foundry in the world. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Nomura raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $38.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $46.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.92 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 34.38% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 2nd quarter valued at $730,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,806,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 168,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after buying an additional 19,420 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 28,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. 19.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

