TAL Education Group (TAL) Stock Price Down 5%

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) fell 5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.02 and last traded at $27.27. 3,410,773 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 5,506,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.72.

TAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Nomura decreased their target price on shares of TAL Education Group from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Macquarie upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TAL Education Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 80.21 and a beta of -0.29.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $699.78 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAL. FMR LLC raised its stake in TAL Education Group by 123.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,831,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882,800 shares during the period. BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its stake in TAL Education Group by 758.5% during the third quarter. BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 3,746,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309,806 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in TAL Education Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,732,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,039 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TAL Education Group by 9.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,609,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,357 shares during the period. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. raised its stake in TAL Education Group by 68.9% during the second quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 2,741,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,980 shares during the period. 60.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TAL Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

