Talend (TLND) Downgraded by Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TLND. BidaskClub raised shares of Talend from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Talend from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Talend from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Citigroup set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Talend and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Talend from $72.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Talend has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.33.

Get Talend alerts:

Shares of Talend stock traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,220,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,381. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Talend has a 12-month low of $35.46 and a 12-month high of $73.52.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.84 million. Talend had a negative net margin of 20.40% and a negative return on equity of 153.54%. Talend’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Talend will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TLND. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Talend in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Talend by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Talend by 1,906.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Talend in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Talend in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides platform to address IT integration needs in various industries. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Talend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.