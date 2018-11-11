Talend (TLND) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday. They currently have a $70.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Barclays’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 68.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Talend from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Talend from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Talend in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup set a $86.00 target price on shares of Talend and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

Shares of TLND stock opened at $41.52 on Friday. Talend has a 12 month low of $35.46 and a 12 month high of $73.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Talend had a negative net margin of 20.40% and a negative return on equity of 153.54%. The firm had revenue of $52.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Talend will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Talend in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Talend by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Talend by 1,906.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Talend in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Talend in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

About Talend

Talend SA provides platform to address IT integration needs in various industries. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

