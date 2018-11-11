Tate & Lyle PLC (TATE) Receives GBX 701 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Tate & Lyle PLC (LON:TATE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 701 ($9.16).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TATE. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale set a GBX 750 ($9.80) price objective on Tate & Lyle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Tate & Lyle from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 675 ($8.82) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Monday, September 17th.

LON:TATE opened at GBX 702.60 ($9.18) on Thursday. Tate & Lyle has a one year low of GBX 539.40 ($7.05) and a one year high of GBX 796.50 ($10.41).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.60 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 22nd.

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Speciality Food Ingredients and Bulk Ingredients.

