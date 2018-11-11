Tate & Lyle (TATE) Given Reduce Rating at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reissued their reduce rating on shares of Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) in a report released on Thursday.

TATE has been the subject of several other research reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Societe Generale set a GBX 750 ($9.80) price objective on Tate & Lyle and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price objective on Tate & Lyle and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Tate & Lyle from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 725 ($9.47) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 699.57 ($9.14).

Shares of Tate & Lyle stock traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) on Thursday, hitting GBX 702.60 ($9.18). The stock had a trading volume of 3,418,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,840,000. Tate & Lyle has a twelve month low of GBX 539.40 ($7.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 796.50 ($10.41).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.60 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%.

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Speciality Food Ingredients and Bulk Ingredients.

