TD Securities Cuts Alio Gold (ALO) Price Target to C$4.00

Alio Gold (TSE:ALO) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a report issued on Friday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 330.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Pi Financial dropped their target price on Alio Gold from C$2.70 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 28th. Raymond James downgraded Alio Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$4.50 to C$1.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Alio Gold from C$4.00 to C$1.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 20th. Clarus Securities downgraded Alio Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Alio Gold from C$3.50 to C$1.50 in a report on Monday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.88.

Shares of ALO opened at C$0.93 on Friday. Alio Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Alio Gold (TSE:ALO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$36.52 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alio Gold will post 0.209999987129033 earnings per share for the current year.

Alio Gold

Alio Gold Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties in Mexico. It primarily sells gold and silver. The company's principal assets include its 100% owned and operating San Francisco open-pit, heap leach gold mine in Sonora, Mexico; and its 100%-owned development stage Ana Paula Project in Guerrero, Mexico.

