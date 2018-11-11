TD Securities Lowers Perpetual Energy (PMT) Price Target to C$0.30

Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$0.40 to C$0.30 in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.36% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Perpetual Energy from C$0.75 to C$0.80 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th.

Shares of TSE PMT opened at C$0.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.52. Perpetual Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.19 and a 1-year high of C$1.21.

Perpetual Energy Company Profile

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and marketing of oil and natural gas based energy in Canada. It produces heavy oil, liquids-rich natural gas, shallow gas, and bitumen. The company has liquids-rich natural gas assets in the deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy oil and shallow natural gas assets in eastern Alberta; and undeveloped oil sands leases in northern Alberta.

