TD Securities Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Stepan (SCL)

TD Securities restated their neutral rating on shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $27.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Stepan in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stepan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Stepan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Stepan presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.80.

NYSE SCL traded down $2.37 on Wednesday, reaching $84.66. The company had a trading volume of 96,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,060. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.17. Stepan has a 1 year low of $68.09 and a 1 year high of $90.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. Stepan had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $508.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Stepan’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

In related news, Director Gregory E. Lawton sold 2,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $185,503.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,144.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $125,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,225 shares in the company, valued at $772,593.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,213 shares of company stock worth $535,973. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Stepan by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,810,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,279,000 after acquiring an additional 176,940 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Stepan by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 187,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,277,000 after acquiring an additional 86,337 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Stepan by 2,400.7% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 75,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after acquiring an additional 72,021 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Stepan by 1,891.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 57,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 54,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Stepan by 167.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 77,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after acquiring an additional 48,462 shares in the last quarter. 67.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, and lubricating ingredients.

