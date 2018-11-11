Tech Data (TECD) vs. Speed Commerce (SPDC) Financial Comparison

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) and Speed Commerce (OTCMKTS:SPDC) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.4% of Tech Data shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Tech Data shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Speed Commerce shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Tech Data and Speed Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tech Data 0.39% 12.67% 3.07% Speed Commerce N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Tech Data and Speed Commerce, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tech Data 1 2 4 0 2.43 Speed Commerce 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tech Data currently has a consensus target price of $101.17, suggesting a potential upside of 34.67%. Given Tech Data’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Tech Data is more favorable than Speed Commerce.

Volatility and Risk

Tech Data has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Speed Commerce has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tech Data and Speed Commerce’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tech Data $36.78 billion 0.08 $116.64 million $9.11 8.25 Speed Commerce N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Tech Data has higher revenue and earnings than Speed Commerce.

Summary

Tech Data beats Speed Commerce on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tech Data Company Profile

Tech Data Corporation engages in the wholesale distribution of technology products. It offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics; and advanced portfolio solutions, such as storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions. The company serves value-added resellers, direct marketers, retailers, and corporate resellers. Tech Data Corporation sells its products to customers in approximately 100 countries in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

Speed Commerce Company Profile

Speed Commerce, Inc. provides e-commerce and fulfillment services to retailers and manufacturers in the United States and Canada. It offers Web platform development and hosting, order management, fulfillment, logistics, and contact center services, which provide customers with transaction-based services and information management tools. The company was formerly known as Navarre Corporation and changed its name to Speed Commerce, Inc. in September 2013. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.

