TechTarget (TTGT) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on TechTarget from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised TechTarget from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Raymond James assumed coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered TechTarget from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TechTarget from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.00.

NASDAQ TTGT traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.60. The company had a trading volume of 770,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,384. TechTarget has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.31 million, a PE ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 0.93.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The information services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.07). TechTarget had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $30.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. TechTarget’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that TechTarget will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $501,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 562,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,284,196.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Levenson sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $914,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,540.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 813,908 shares of company stock valued at $18,569,923. Company insiders own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTGT. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in TechTarget by 51.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 16,473 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TechTarget by 30.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,267,958 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,207,000 after buying an additional 295,581 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in TechTarget during the first quarter valued at about $347,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in TechTarget by 23.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 825,252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,406,000 after buying an additional 154,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in TechTarget during the second quarter valued at about $378,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand marketing, as well as advertising techniques, which enable IT vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate IT decision makers who are researching specific IT purchases.

