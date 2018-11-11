Telecom Italia (TI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Telecom Italia (NYSE:TI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “The Telecom Italia Group is engaged principally in the communication sector that operates mainly in Europe, the Mediterranean Basin and South America. This includes telephone and data services on fixed lines (for final retail customers and wholesale providers), the development of fiber optic networks for wholesale customers, BroadBand services, Internet services, domestic and international mobile telecommunications (especially in Brazil), and the television sector using both analog and digital terrestrial technology. The Group also operates businesses in the office products sector. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TI. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Telecom Italia from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Telecom Italia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.02.

Telecom Italia stock opened at $5.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Telecom Italia has a twelve month low of $5.44 and a twelve month high of $11.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Telecom Italia during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telecom Italia during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of Telecom Italia during the second quarter worth approximately $179,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Telecom Italia by 34.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 16,607 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Telecom Italia during the second quarter worth approximately $1,498,000. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telecom Italia Company Profile

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Europe, the Mediterranean Basin, and South America. It offers landline and mobile telecommunications, voice, messaging, data, Internet, and broadband services for consumers, as well as for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, public sector clients, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

