Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) Director Stuart A. Randle Sells 2,500 Shares

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total transaction of $663,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,886.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE TFX opened at $265.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $227.52 and a 52 week high of $288.78.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $609.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.05 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.04%. Teleflex’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 16.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Teleflex by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,877 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Teleflex by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in Teleflex by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 13,589 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Security Asset Management increased its stake in Teleflex by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 6,935 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Teleflex by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $279.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Teleflex to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.38.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

