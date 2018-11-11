Telefonica S.A. (TEF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

TEF has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Telefonica from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Telefonica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telefonica from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Telefonica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Telefonica from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st.

TEF stock opened at $8.51 on Friday. Telefonica has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $10.57. The company has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Telefonica had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Telefonica will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Telefonica by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,647,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,255 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Telefonica by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,299,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,674 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Telefonica by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 13,274 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Telefonica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $926,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in Telefonica by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 4,715,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,220,000 after acquiring an additional 573,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Telefonica Company Profile

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in the European Union and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

