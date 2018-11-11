Tellurian Inc (TELL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,356,678 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the October 15th total of 20,528,140 shares. Currently, 24.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,305,964 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.1 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TELL. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 5.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 696,444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after acquiring an additional 35,814 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,538,001 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,719,000 after acquiring an additional 120,239 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 85.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 40.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 573,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after acquiring an additional 163,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. 17.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TELL shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Tellurian in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Tellurian in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Tellurian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:TELL opened at $7.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.77. Tellurian has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $13.74.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.83 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 930.79% and a negative return on equity of 47.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tellurian will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) trading, and infrastructure that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline.

