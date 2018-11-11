TELUS (T) Price Target Raised to C$55.00

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price target raised by research analysts at TD Securities from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 19.88% from the company’s previous close.

T has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Desjardins lifted their price target on TELUS from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on TELUS from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on TELUS from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$51.55.

Shares of T stock opened at C$45.88 on Friday. TELUS has a 1-year low of C$43.88 and a 1-year high of C$49.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and security and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; business process outsourcing; and security solutions.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



