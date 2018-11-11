Terracoin Market Cap Reaches $778,635.00 (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 11th. In the last week, Terracoin has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Terracoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0339 or 0.00000533 BTC on popular exchanges including C-CEX, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. Terracoin has a market cap of $778,635.00 and approximately $4,002.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,398.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $539.46 or 0.08464774 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00011827 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.58 or 0.01008042 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00010036 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00055833 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005138 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000689 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Terracoin

TRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Terracoin

Terracoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, C-CEX and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

