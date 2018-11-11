Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,221,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,781 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.23% of Texas Instruments worth $238,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 107,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,814,000 after acquiring an additional 6,417 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 64,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,071,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,033,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. 84.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $96.10 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $87.90 and a 12-month high of $120.75. The company has a market cap of $93.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 20th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 11.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 71.96%.

In other news, insider Kyle M. Flessner sold 16,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $1,512,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,067,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin S. Craighead acquired 10,900 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.70 per share, with a total value of $999,530.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TXN. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price objective on Texas Instruments and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. BidaskClub cut Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.11.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

