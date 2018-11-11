Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 4,118 Shares of KEMET Co. (KEM)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in KEMET were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of KEMET in the third quarter worth about $1,161,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of KEMET by 14.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of KEMET in the third quarter worth about $353,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of KEMET in the third quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of KEMET in the third quarter worth about $378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Ronald James Assaf sold 3,333 shares of KEMET stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $83,524.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,797.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Per Olof Loof sold 10,000 shares of KEMET stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $254,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 888,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,580,396.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,999 shares of company stock valued at $471,612. 2.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KEM opened at $21.74 on Friday. KEMET Co. has a one year low of $13.73 and a one year high of $29.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 3.03.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. KEMET had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 27.21%. The company had revenue of $349.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. KEMET’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KEMET Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th.

KEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of KEMET and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of KEMET in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

KEMET Company Profile

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

