Texas Permanent School Fund Grows Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 8.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 1,869.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $273,000.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Deloach, Jr. sold 10,616 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $793,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,737. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Deloach, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total transaction of $1,124,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,146,840.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,116 shares of company stock valued at $2,030,191. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABG opened at $67.96 on Friday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.60 and a twelve month high of $77.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.33. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Asbury Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.40.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance, replacement parts, and collision repair services. The company also provides finance and insurance products, including arranging vehicle financing through third parties; and aftermarket products, such as extended service contracts, guaranteed asset protection insurance, prepaid maintenance, and credit life and disability insurance.

