Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 1,690 Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (BHLB)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,437 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.06% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,464,477 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $221,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793,131 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,668,164 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $148,928,000 after buying an additional 138,069 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,357,837 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $55,128,000 after buying an additional 9,299 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 774,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $31,441,000 after buying an additional 9,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 743,788 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $30,198,000 after buying an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BHLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. FIG Partners lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.30.

BHLB stock opened at $33.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.97. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.34 and a twelve month high of $44.25.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The savings and loans company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The business had revenue of $118.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.17 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 15.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.43%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

