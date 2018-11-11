Texas Permanent School Fund Raises Position in Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLB) by 48.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Materials Select Sector SPDR were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Materials Select Sector SPDR during the second quarter valued at $63,006,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Materials Select Sector SPDR by 66.7% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,070,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Materials Select Sector SPDR by 2.6% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 711,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,316,000 after purchasing an additional 18,271 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Materials Select Sector SPDR by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 415,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Materials Select Sector SPDR by 99.8% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 394,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,928,000 after purchasing an additional 197,237 shares in the last quarter.

Materials Select Sector SPDR stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.98. 9,012,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,922,747. Materials Select Sector SPDR has a 12-month low of $50.09 and a 12-month high of $64.17.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Profile

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Materials Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies involved in such industries as chemicals; metals and mining; paper and forest products; containers and packaging, and construction materials.

