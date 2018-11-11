The Coca-Cola Co (KO) Position Boosted by Keystone Financial Planning Inc.

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola accounts for about 3.6% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $7,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 8.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,128,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,011,000 after acquiring an additional 648,091 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 3.1% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 427,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,771,000 after acquiring an additional 12,815 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 3.6% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 5.1% in the second quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chessman Wealth Strategies RIA bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at $964,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola stock opened at $49.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $210.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.60. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $41.45 and a 1-year high of $49.89.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 43.12%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.68%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Ed Hays sold 45,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $2,245,938.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Francisco Crespo sold 54,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $2,628,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,657,261. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,354 shares of company stock valued at $8,559,188. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on KO. Citigroup set a $56.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Macquarie set a $50.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morningstar set a $49.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, HSBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

