The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (ULTI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $298.60.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ULTI shares. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised their price target on shares of The Ultimate Software Group to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of The Ultimate Software Group to $310.00 and gave the company a “$291.92” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of The Ultimate Software Group to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Ultimate Software Group in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of The Ultimate Software Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st.

Shares of ULTI stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $257.73. 280,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,595. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The Ultimate Software Group has a 52-week low of $193.08 and a 52-week high of $332.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 318.19, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.19.

The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. The Ultimate Software Group had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $287.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Ultimate Software Group will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Ultimate Software Group news, Director James A. Fitzpatrick, Jr. sold 494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.20, for a total value of $131,996.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,663,716.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory Swick sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $1,092,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,543,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in The Ultimate Software Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of The Ultimate Software Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware acquired a new stake in shares of The Ultimate Software Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Ultimate Software Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Ultimate Software Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

The Ultimate Software Group Company Profile

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions primarily to enterprise companies in the United States and Canada. The company's UltiPro software solution delivers the functionality businesses to manage the employee life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

