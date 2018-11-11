TherapeuticsMD (TXMD) Shares Gap Up to $4.97

TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.15, but opened at $4.97. TherapeuticsMD shares last traded at $4.82, with a volume of 66683 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TXMD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 25th. ValuEngine lowered TherapeuticsMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. BidaskClub upgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on TherapeuticsMD from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $14.00 price objective on TherapeuticsMD and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 7.88 and a quick ratio of 7.79.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. TherapeuticsMD had a negative return on equity of 109.28% and a negative net margin of 757.59%. The business had revenue of $3.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that TherapeuticsMD Inc will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Finizio sold 184,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total transaction of $971,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,485,559 shares in the company, valued at $97,603,751.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John C.K. Iv Milligan sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $1,525,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,597,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,744,255.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,158,800 shares of company stock valued at $12,946,562. Company insiders own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the second quarter worth $121,000. Managed Account Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the third quarter worth $117,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the second quarter worth $156,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the second quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 96.3% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company. Its pipeline of hormone therapy drug candidates include TX-001HR, a combination of estradiol and progesterone drug candidate under clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms due to menopause; TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil; and TX-004HR, an applicator-free vaginal estradiol softgel drug candidate for the treatment of moderate to severe dyspareunia, a symptom of vulvar and vaginal atrophy in post-menopausal women with vaginal linings that do not receive enough estrogen.

