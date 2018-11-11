Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) Stake Lessened by Starfire Investment Advisers Inc.

Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,896,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.2% during the third quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 114,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,855,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO opened at $243.45 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.51 and a fifty-two week high of $249.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.07. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, September 7th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.45.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 125,520 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.50, for a total transaction of $31,066,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

