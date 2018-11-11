THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSLF)

THL Credit Senior Loan Fund (NYSE:TSLF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.096 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th.

THL Credit Senior Loan Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of TSLF stock opened at $16.10 on Friday. THL Credit Senior Loan Fund has a one year low of $15.95 and a one year high of $17.83.

THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Company Profile

There is no company description available for THL Credit Senior Loan Fund.

