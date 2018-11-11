Thompson Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in TopBuild Corp (BLD)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,249 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. owned 0.17% of TopBuild worth $3,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 2nd quarter valued at about $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Get TopBuild alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLD shares. ValuEngine lowered TopBuild from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Friday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on TopBuild to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.70.

BLD opened at $51.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.18. TopBuild Corp has a one year low of $42.18 and a one year high of $87.21.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $647.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.65 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 8.96%. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Thompson Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in TopBuild Corp (BLD)” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/11/thompson-investment-management-inc-boosts-stake-in-topbuild-corp-bld.html.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.