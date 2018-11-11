Thompson Investment Management Inc. Has $4.37 Million Stake in Associated Banc Corp (ASB)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 3.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 168,215 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,132 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $4,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASB opened at $23.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Associated Banc Corp has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $29.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.01.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $307.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Associated Banc Corp will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

In other Associated Banc news, insider John A. Utz sold 2,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $65,103.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,802.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Philip B. Flynn acquired 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,875,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 121,000 shares of company stock worth $3,025,000 and sold 17,341 shares worth $431,803. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

ASB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $29.50 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Friday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $27.00 target price on Associated Banc and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill lowered Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Associated Banc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.05.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses primarily in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

