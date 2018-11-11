Thompson Investment Management Inc. Sells 54,458 Shares of Express Scripts Holding Co (ESRX)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Express Scripts Holding Co (NASDAQ:ESRX) by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,458 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Express Scripts were worth $5,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESRX. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Express Scripts by 17.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 969,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,956,000 after purchasing an additional 143,479 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in Express Scripts by 3.1% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 110,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Express Scripts during the second quarter worth approximately $358,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Express Scripts during the second quarter worth approximately $624,000. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Express Scripts during the second quarter worth approximately $5,768,000. 84.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mahon Thomas P. Mac sold 5,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $520,783.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESRX opened at $98.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.77. Express Scripts Holding Co has a 52-week low of $59.17 and a 52-week high of $100.43.

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $25.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.11 billion. Express Scripts had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Express Scripts Holding Co will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho set a $101.00 target price on Express Scripts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. William Blair cut Express Scripts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Express Scripts in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Express Scripts from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $101.00 price target on Express Scripts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.07.

Express Scripts Holding Company operates as a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in the United States and Canada. The company's PBM segment offers clinical solutions; and specialized pharmacy care, home delivery and specialty pharmacy, retail network pharmacy administration, benefit design consultation, drug utilization review, drug formulary management, public exchange, administration of group purchasing organization, and digital consumer health and drug information services.

