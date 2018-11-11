Thomson Reuters (TRI) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Thomson Reuters from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Thomson Reuters in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Thomson Reuters from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thomson Reuters from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE TRI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,035,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,323. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.52. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of $36.52 and a 1-year high of $48.41.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.98%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the third quarter valued at $190,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 4.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 516,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,809,000 after purchasing an additional 23,457 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 83.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 23,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 336.9% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 88,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares during the last quarter. 28.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information for professional markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Financial & Risk, Legal, and Tax & Accounting. It sells electronic content and services to professionals primarily on a subscription basis. The Financial & Risk segment offers critical news, information, and analytics enabling transactions and connecting communities of trading, investment, financial, and corporate professionals.

