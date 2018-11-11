Thomson Reuters (TRI) Price Target Raised to C$69.00 at National Bank Financial

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$67.00 to C$69.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 30th.

Thomson Reuters stock opened at C$63.50 on Wednesday. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of C$46.69 and a 52 week high of C$63.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.43, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.69 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 1.24803706030151 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.452 dividend. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.54%.

In related news, Director Vance A. Sider sold 88,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.56, for a total value of C$4,034,246.88.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information for professional markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Financial & Risk, Legal, and Tax & Accounting. It sells electronic content and services to professionals primarily on a subscription basis. The Financial & Risk segment offers critical news, information, and analytics enabling transactions and connecting communities of trading, investment, financial, and corporate professionals.

