ThyssenKrupp (TKA) PT Set at €35.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TKA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.50 ($29.65) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Independent Research set a €23.50 ($27.33) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Cfra set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €26.55 ($30.87).

Shares of FRA TKA opened at €17.33 ($20.15) on Thursday. ThyssenKrupp has a 52 week low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a 52 week high of €27.01 ($31.41).

ThyssenKrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of mechanical, plant, and materials technologies in Germany and internationally. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines. Its Elevator Technology segment is involved in the construction, modernization, and servicing of elevators, escalators, moving walks, and stairs and platform lifts, as well as passenger boarding bridges.

