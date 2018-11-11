Time New Bank (TNB) Hits Market Cap of $23.09 Million

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. During the last week, Time New Bank has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. Time New Bank has a total market cap of $23.09 million and $1.57 million worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Time New Bank token can now be purchased for $0.0094 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Huobi, Binance and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Time New Bank Token Profile

Time New Bank launched on October 1st, 2016. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,515,707,418 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,459,435,804 tokens. Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank. The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Time New Bank’s official website is tnb.fund.

Time New Bank Token Trading

Time New Bank can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, Bibox, Hotbit, BigONE, DragonEX, Binance, Ethfinex, OKEx, CoinBene, C2CX and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Time New Bank should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Time New Bank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

