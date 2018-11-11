Titan Pharmaceuticals (TTNP) and The Competition Financial Contrast

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TTNP) is one of 106 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Titan Pharmaceuticals to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Titan Pharmaceuticals and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Pharmaceuticals $220,000.00 -$14.30 million -0.57 Titan Pharmaceuticals Competitors $1.02 billion $93.10 million -4.69

Titan Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Titan Pharmaceuticals. Titan Pharmaceuticals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.2% of Titan Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.4% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.5% of Titan Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Titan Pharmaceuticals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Pharmaceuticals -295.69% -1,659.34% -143.63% Titan Pharmaceuticals Competitors -8,316.86% -75.40% -24.08%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Titan Pharmaceuticals and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Pharmaceuticals 0 1 0 0 2.00 Titan Pharmaceuticals Competitors 641 2219 5390 219 2.61

Titan Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 399.25%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 35.17%. Given Titan Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Titan Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Titan Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.13, meaning that its share price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Titan Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have a beta of 1.64, meaning that their average share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Titan Pharmaceuticals competitors beat Titan Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

