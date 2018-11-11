Titcoin (TIT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $80,546.00

Titcoin (CURRENCY:TIT) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 11th. One Titcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. During the last week, Titcoin has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. Titcoin has a total market capitalization of $80,546.00 and $0.00 worth of Titcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,386.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $543.32 or 0.08527371 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00011708 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.23 or 0.01007890 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00057356 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00009727 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005196 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000689 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000532 BTC.

About Titcoin

Titcoin (TIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2014. Titcoin’s total supply is 49,898,202 coins. The official website for Titcoin is www.joy-toilet.com/titcoin. Titcoin’s official Twitter account is @OfficialTitcoin.

Buying and Selling Titcoin

Titcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Titcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

