TLG Immobilien (TLG) PT Set at €26.50 by Berenberg Bank

TLG Immobilien (ETR:TLG) has been assigned a €26.50 ($30.81) price target by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TLG. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on TLG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on TLG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Warburg Research set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on TLG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Commerzbank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on TLG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €22.50 ($26.16) price objective on TLG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €24.54 ($28.54).

Shares of TLG stock opened at €23.64 ($27.49) on Friday. TLG Immobilien has a 1-year low of €17.40 ($20.23) and a 1-year high of €23.30 ($27.09).

TLG Immobilien AG operates as a commercial real estate company in Germany. The company is involved in the letting, management, acquisition, development, and disposal of commercial real estate properties, including office, retail, and hotel properties. It operates seven hotels in Berlin, Dresden, Leipzig, and Rostock.

