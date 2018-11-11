Toll Brothers Inc (TOL) Stake Increased by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,489 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Toll Brothers by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 484,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Toll Brothers by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Toll Brothers by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in Toll Brothers by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 55,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Toll Brothers by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $32.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Toll Brothers Inc has a one year low of $28.68 and a one year high of $52.73.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The construction company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 13.49%. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers Inc will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 11th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 13.88%.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Edward G. Boehne sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $639,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,748,868.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Toll Brothers to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho set a $46.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.56.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also builds and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

