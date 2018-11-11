Torchmark Co. (TMK) Receives $85.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Torchmark Co. (NYSE:TMK) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.57.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TMK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Torchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 4th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Torchmark from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Torchmark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $92.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Torchmark from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th.

Shares of TMK stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,876. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.86. Torchmark has a fifty-two week low of $80.34 and a fifty-two week high of $93.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Torchmark had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 36.42%. On average, equities analysts predict that Torchmark will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total transaction of $26,021.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,598.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bill Leavell sold 187,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $16,518,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 379,829 shares of company stock worth $33,498,056. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Torchmark by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,559,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,877,000 after purchasing an additional 139,310 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Torchmark by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,967,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,207,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Torchmark by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,562,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,202,000 after purchasing an additional 30,116 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Torchmark by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,498,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,025,000 after purchasing an additional 203,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Torchmark during the 2nd quarter worth $96,784,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Torchmark Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and health insurance products, and annuities in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment offers traditional and interest-sensitive whole life and term life insurance, and other life insurance.

