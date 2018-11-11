Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Toronto Dominion Bank is a Canadian chartered bank and offers a wide range of business and consumer services. These services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgage and student loans,trusts, wills, estate planning,investment management services and financial and advisory services. “

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. ValuEngine cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

NYSE TD opened at $55.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $102.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.01. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $54.37 and a 52 week high of $62.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The bank reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 21.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TD. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 106.9% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 216.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1,361.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to small, medium, and large businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Further Reading: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.