TPG Specialty Lending (TSLX) PT Raised to $22.00

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Bank of America from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Bank of America’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TSLX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of TPG Specialty Lending in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of TPG Specialty Lending in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TPG Specialty Lending has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

Shares of TPG Specialty Lending stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. TPG Specialty Lending has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $21.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. TPG Specialty Lending had a net margin of 55.73% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $63.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that TPG Specialty Lending will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.73 per share, for a total transaction of $39,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $394,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending in the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in TPG Specialty Lending by 310.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in TPG Specialty Lending during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in TPG Specialty Lending during the second quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in TPG Specialty Lending by 53.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.83% of the company’s stock.

TPG Specialty Lending Company Profile

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

