Traders Buy Shares of Bank of America (BAC) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) on weakness during trading hours on Friday. $257.75 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $171.07 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $86.68 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Bank of America had the 18th highest net in-flow for the day. Bank of America traded down ($0.35) for the day and closed at $28.52

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.63.

The firm has a market cap of $295.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.63 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 74.9% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,655,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $779,654,000 after buying an additional 11,842,467 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 16.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,851,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,800,203,000 after buying an additional 8,925,474 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 256.8% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 8,614,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,851,000 after buying an additional 6,200,655 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 183.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,872,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,160,000 after buying an additional 4,117,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $111,692,000. 65.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

