Traders Buy Shares of Honeywell International (HON) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) on weakness during trading on Friday. $122.35 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $65.16 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $57.19 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Honeywell International had the 31st highest net in-flow for the day. Honeywell International traded down ($0.23) for the day and closed at $150.32

HON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.90.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $111.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The conglomerate reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The company had revenue of $10.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 41.91%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Jolley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 155.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Traders Buy Shares of Honeywell International (HON) on Weakness” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/11/traders-buy-shares-of-honeywell-international-hon-on-weakness.html.

About Honeywell International (NYSE:HON)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.