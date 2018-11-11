Traders Sell PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (MINT) on Strength (MINT)

Traders sold shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) on strength during trading on Friday. $20.76 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $65.40 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $44.64 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund traded up $0.01 for the day and closed at $101.40

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MINT. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the second quarter valued at $101,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the second quarter valued at $251,000. First Merchants Corp boosted its stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 34.9% during the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the second quarter valued at $308,000.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:MINT)

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks maximum current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity. The Fund focuses on short maturity fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards.

