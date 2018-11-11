TransAct Technologies (TACT) PT Raised to $16.50

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research report released on Wednesday. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for TransAct Technologies’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransAct Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th.

TACT stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.37. The company had a trading volume of 48,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,108. TransAct Technologies has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $15.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.96 million, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.67.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. TransAct Technologies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $15.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransAct Technologies will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. TransAct Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

In related news, Chairman Bart C. Shuldman sold 3,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $49,852.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,897.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its position in TransAct Technologies by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 173,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 24,046 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 295,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 7,428 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 163,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 8,299 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 73,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 14,156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.33% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, assembles, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal, inkjet, and impact printers and terminals to generate labels and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, coupons, register journals, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

