Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) Shares Sold by HL Financial Services LLC

HL Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. HL Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRV. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Travelers Companies by 3,351.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,153,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,743 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Travelers Companies by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,024,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,939,000 after purchasing an additional 529,067 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 655.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 600,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,513,000 after purchasing an additional 521,397 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,766,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Travelers Companies by 489.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 385,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,166,000 after purchasing an additional 320,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Travelers Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.36.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 8,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $1,171,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,176 shares in the company, valued at $12,431,232. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 8,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total value of $1,162,895.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,859.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TRV stock opened at $131.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19. Travelers Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $119.67 and a twelve month high of $150.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

