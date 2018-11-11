TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS) Receives $48.62 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.62.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on THS. ValuEngine raised TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a $47.00 price objective on TreeHouse Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Sunday, August 5th.

Shares of TreeHouse Foods stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.52. 738,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,174. TreeHouse Foods has a 1 year low of $36.35 and a 1 year high of $55.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.41.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.07. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 3,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $191,376.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 131,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,322,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 2,073.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

