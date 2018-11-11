Trevali Mining Corp (TSE:TV)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from C$1.10 to C$1.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Trevali Mining traded as low as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.44, with a volume of 1940216 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

TV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$1.40 to C$1.20 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$1.70 to C$1.10 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$1.25 to C$1.15 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$1.25 to C$1.20 in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.35.

Get Trevali Mining alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$172.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$190.70 million. Analysts predict that Trevali Mining Corp will post 0.121379310344828 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “Trevali Mining (TV) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/11/trevali-mining-tv-hits-new-12-month-low-on-analyst-downgrade.html.

About Trevali Mining (TSE:TV)

Trevali Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Peru and Canada. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Santander property covering an area of 4,455 hectares located on the west-central, Peru; and the Caribou property located in the province of New Brunswick, Canada.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.