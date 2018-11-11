Trident Group (TRDT) Price Tops $0.0216 on Major Exchanges

Trident Group (CURRENCY:TRDT) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 11th. In the last week, Trident Group has traded down 32.1% against the US dollar. One Trident Group token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0216 or 0.00000338 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and IDEX. Trident Group has a total market capitalization of $26,246.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Trident Group was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Trident Group alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007894 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004220 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015605 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00148095 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00248916 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $697.19 or 0.10879869 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00011013 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Trident Group Token Profile

Trident Group’s launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Trident Group’s total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,213,024 tokens. The official message board for Trident Group is medium.com/@TrustTheTrident. Trident Group’s official Twitter account is @TrustTheTrident. The official website for Trident Group is www.tridentgroup.io.

Buying and Selling Trident Group

Trident Group can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trident Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trident Group should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trident Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Trident Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trident Group and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.