Trinidad Drilling Ltd. (TDG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Trinidad Drilling Ltd. (TSE:TDG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2.03.

TDG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut shares of Trinidad Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$2.20 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Trinidad Drilling from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Trinidad Drilling from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Raymond James cut shares of Trinidad Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$2.25 to C$1.68 in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Trinidad Drilling from C$2.50 to C$2.10 in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th.

TSE TDG opened at C$1.68 on Friday. Trinidad Drilling has a 12-month low of C$1.33 and a 12-month high of C$2.11.

About Trinidad Drilling

Trinidad Drilling Ltd. designs, builds, and operates drilling rigs for complex wells primarily in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides land drilling services. The company operates 70 rigs in Canada; and 69 rigs in the United States and internationally. It also engages in construction and insurance businesses; and provides rig technology and labor services.

